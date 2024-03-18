Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,309 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,309 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPYV. Red Tortoise LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 68,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 42,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Seaside Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPYV stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.71. 293,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,871,305. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.72. The company has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $38.46 and a 12-month high of $49.35.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

