Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,828 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,828 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises 0.4% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 5,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $9,283,000.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FBND traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.03. The company had a trading volume of 137,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,578. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a one year low of $42.45 and a one year high of $46.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.66.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

