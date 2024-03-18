Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 686 Shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the period. JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC owned 1.71% of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF worth $6,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPIB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $255,170,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 1,975.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,379,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,745 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 373,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,675,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 296,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,471,000 after buying an additional 10,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 282,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,857,000 after purchasing an additional 21,822 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF alerts:

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS JPIB traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.60. 23,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.76 million, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.61.

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Profile

The JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund provides total return through the active management of a broad based, broad maturity bond portfolio reaching sectors in both developed and emerging markets around the world outside of the US.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.