Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.61 and last traded at $27.80. 11,374,035 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 44,957,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.94.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.88.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.84. The company has a market cap of $157.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Main Street Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 304.9% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

