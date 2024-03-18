Pflug Koory LLC Acquires Shares of 2,109 iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TLT traded down $0.25 on Monday, reaching $92.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,305,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,531,254. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $82.42 and a 12-month high of $108.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.49.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2952 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

