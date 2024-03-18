Pflug Koory LLC Buys 8,232 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,232 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp makes up about 1.1% of Pflug Koory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 130,768.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,273,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,628,544,000 after acquiring an additional 60,227,825 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Bank LTD. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mufg Bank LTD. now owns 68,374,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,260,450,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 266.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 23,467,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,842,000 after buying an additional 17,066,479 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $644,436,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,513,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,513,127,000 after buying an additional 6,479,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Stephens cut U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $487,993.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,313,616.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $487,993.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,313,616.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $1,152,904.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at $6,255,515.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,265 shares of company stock worth $2,535,903 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

NYSE USB traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $42.14. 2,161,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,316,128. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $45.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.84 and a 200-day moving average of $38.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $65.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.04.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 13.36%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 59.76%.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.