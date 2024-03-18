Pflug Koory LLC Decreases Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Pflug Koory LLC decreased its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,035 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 139.7% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 58.0% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on TT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $253.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.31.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Trane Technologies stock traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $293.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,155. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $268.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $162.04 and a twelve month high of $294.84.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.74, for a total transaction of $438,290.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,345,214.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.26, for a total value of $539,891.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,591,469.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.74, for a total value of $438,290.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,345,214.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,874 shares of company stock valued at $8,462,825 in the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.