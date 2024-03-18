Pflug Koory LLC Has $625,000 Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Pflug Koory LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE ETN traded up $2.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $300.30. The stock had a trading volume of 635,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763,297. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $155.38 and a 12 month high of $303.40. The company has a market capitalization of $119.97 billion, a PE ratio of 37.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $269.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.86.

Eaton Increases Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 46.88%.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In related news, insider Peter Denk sold 1,731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.97, for a total value of $500,207.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,593,380.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Eaton news, insider Peter Denk sold 1,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.97, for a total value of $500,207.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,380.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total value of $1,213,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 630 shares in the company, valued at $171,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,969 shares of company stock worth $10,904,774. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Eaton from $220.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.77.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Eaton

About Eaton

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

