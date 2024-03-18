Pflug Koory LLC Increases Stock Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,370 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IFF. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 24,638 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Up 1.2 %

International Flavors & Fragrances stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $83.82. The stock had a trading volume of 473,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,207,769. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.75. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.11 and a 52-week high of $97.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

International Flavors & Fragrances Cuts Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.03). International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -32.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IFF shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.53.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

