Pflug Koory LLC Purchases 199 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,621 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 253.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 533 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 448.2% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 491.2% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 603 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have recently commented on BUD shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.70.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of BUD stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $60.12. 2,599,353 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,057,010. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of $51.66 and a 52-week high of $67.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $104.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.13.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $14.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.
About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- 2 Deep Value, High Yield Stocks With a Double-Digit Upside
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Are We in a Bear Market? Here are the Signs
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- 2 Dollar Stores Taking Different Paths to Profitability
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.