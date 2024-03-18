Pflug Koory LLC Raises Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 41.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 3,707 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.47, for a total transaction of $783,919.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,057,346.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE LHX traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $211.59. 202,276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,114,447. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $209.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.65. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.25 and a 52 week high of $218.34.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 72.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LHX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.00.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

