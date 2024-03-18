Pflug Koory LLC Sells 100 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Pflug Koory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,833 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in American Express by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 155 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of AXP traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $220.71. The company had a trading volume of 428,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,258,566. The company has a market capitalization of $159.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. American Express has a one year low of $140.91 and a one year high of $224.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $205.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.03.

American Express Cuts Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AXP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on American Express in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on American Express in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $212.00 to $222.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on American Express from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on American Express from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.00.

Insider Activity at American Express

In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $1,431,455.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,522,816.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other American Express news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $1,431,455.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,522,816.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Monique Herena sold 11,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total value of $2,342,945.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,891,480.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,047 shares of company stock valued at $36,528,388 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Stories

