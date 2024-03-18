Pflug Koory LLC Sells 50 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Pflug Koory LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,101 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,031,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,269 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,666 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $199.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.79.

LOW stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $244.80. The company had a trading volume of 717,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,581,328. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $226.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.68. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.85 and a 12-month high of $248.55. The company has a market capitalization of $140.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.13.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

