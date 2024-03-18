Pflug Koory LLC Sells 56 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Pflug Koory LLC trimmed its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 129.3% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 229.8% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 820.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total transaction of $4,038,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,110,777.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WSM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $154.00 to $263.00 in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.81.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

Shares of WSM traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $285.41. The company had a trading volume of 392,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,698. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $221.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.66. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.44 and a 52-week high of $292.40.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.38. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 55.15% and a net margin of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.50 EPS. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.71%.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

