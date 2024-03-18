Pflug Koory LLC Trims Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Pflug Koory LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 1.0% of Pflug Koory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Meritas Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 17,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.6% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $106.25. 846,458 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,173,361. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.74 and a one year high of $111.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.51.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

