PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Sets New 52-Week High at $42.00

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $42.00 and last traded at $42.00, with a volume of 400 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.84.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PGTI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on PGT Innovations in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on PGT Innovations from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on PGT Innovations from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PGT Innovations presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.20.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.11). PGT Innovations had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The business had revenue of $342.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. PGT Innovations’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PGTI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,481 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in PGT Innovations during the 1st quarter worth approximately $394,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in PGT Innovations by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 617,915 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in PGT Innovations by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,937 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in PGT Innovations in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 82.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

