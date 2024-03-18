Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $37.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 221.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Pharming Group Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:PHAR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.50. The company had a trading volume of 9,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,695. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 4.29. The firm has a market cap of $771.77 million, a P/E ratio of -77.35 and a beta of 0.17. Pharming Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $17.81.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $81.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.83 million. Pharming Group had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a negative return on equity of 4.62%. As a group, research analysts expect that Pharming Group will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pharming Group

About Pharming Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pharming Group stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Pharming Group ( NASDAQ:PHAR Free Report ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 11,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's commercialized product is RUCONEST, a plasma-free rhC1INH protein replacement therapy for the treatment acute hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks.

