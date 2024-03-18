Phreesia’s (PHR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $29.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.42% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Phreesia from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Phreesia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Phreesia from $39.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.71.

Phreesia stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 693,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,245. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 0.93. Phreesia has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $36.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.03.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $95.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.52 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 52.97% and a negative net margin of 38.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Phreesia will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 1,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $32,307.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 144,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,546,591.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Chaim Indig sold 3,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $88,036.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,280,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,434,065.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 1,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $32,307.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 144,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,546,591.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,950 shares of company stock valued at $246,213 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Phreesia

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Phreesia by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 477,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,915,000 after buying an additional 29,500 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Phreesia during the third quarter worth about $6,514,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Phreesia by 7.8% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 774,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,460,000 after acquiring an additional 55,793 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Phreesia by 58.6% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 424,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,921,000 after acquiring an additional 156,711 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Phreesia by 5.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 9,501 shares during the period. 94.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

