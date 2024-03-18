Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Bought by Fulcrum Capital LLC

Fulcrum Capital LLC raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,622 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 777 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $5,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $968,877,000 after buying an additional 1,343,601 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 75,598.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996,195 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $227,521,000 after acquiring an additional 994,879 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,239,964 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $743,734,000 after acquiring an additional 662,891 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at $134,558,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,709,765 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $354,229,000 after acquiring an additional 541,566 shares during the period. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total transaction of $2,352,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 462,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,711,848. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total transaction of $2,352,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 462,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,711,848. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total transaction of $820,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,683,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PXD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.15.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE PXD opened at $249.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.88. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $177.26 and a one year high of $257.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $230.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.30.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by ($0.13). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.61 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $2.56 per share. This represents a $10.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.70%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

