Piper Sandler Lowers Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $700.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $705.00 to $700.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the software company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.43% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler Companies cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $705.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $590.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut their target price on Adobe from $700.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $627.00.

Shares of ADBE traded up $20.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $513.08. The stock had a trading volume of 4,719,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,486,658. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Adobe has a fifty-two week low of $331.89 and a fifty-two week high of $638.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $584.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $574.06. The company has a market cap of $232.19 billion, a PE ratio of 49.05, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.97% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Adobe will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total value of $19,144,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 377,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,106,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total transaction of $19,144,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,106,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total value of $3,487,225.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,456.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,162 shares of company stock valued at $26,276,030 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 57.6% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

