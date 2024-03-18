Piper Sandler Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY)

Piper Sandler restated their neutral rating on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $2.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $3.00.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PSNY. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued an underperform rating and a $1.15 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Friday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Polestar Automotive Holding UK currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.36.

PSNY opened at $1.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.81 and a 200 day moving average of $2.20. Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $4.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSNY. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Principal Street Partners LLC bought a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

