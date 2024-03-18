Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.33.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Performance

NYSE PAA opened at $16.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.59. Plains All American Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of $11.28 and a fifty-two week high of $17.02.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 2.39%. Plains All American Pipeline’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Plains All American Pipeline Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.3175 per share. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.52%. This is a boost from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 91.37%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plains All American Pipeline

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAA. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 212.5% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

