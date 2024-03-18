Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $17.02

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.02 and last traded at $16.99, with a volume of 1078542 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PAA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Up 0.8 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.00 and its 200-day moving average is $15.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.59.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Plains All American Pipeline Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $0.3175 dividend. This is an increase from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 91.37%.

Institutional Trading of Plains All American Pipeline

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at $1,008,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Prospect Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at $1,251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

Featured Stories

