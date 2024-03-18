PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Limited (PGF) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.05 on April 18th

PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Limited (ASX:PGF – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, March 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, April 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by PM CAPITAL Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

