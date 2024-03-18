Pollux Coin 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $62,666.10 (POX)

Pollux Coin (POX) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 18th. Pollux Coin has a total market capitalization of $40.64 million and $62,666.10 worth of Pollux Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pollux Coin has traded up 38.2% against the US dollar. One Pollux Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.81 or 0.00001204 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Pollux Coin Profile

Pollux Coin’s launch date was June 1st, 2020. Pollux Coin’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens. Pollux Coin’s official Twitter account is @polluxcoin1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pollux Coin’s official website is polluxcoin.info.

Buying and Selling Pollux Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Pollux Coin (POX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Tron20 platform. Pollux Coin has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Pollux Coin is 0.82164375 USD and is up 2.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $79,896.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polluxcoin.info/.”

