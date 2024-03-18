Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Price Target Increased to C$41.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Free Report) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on POW. Scotiabank raised their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. CIBC lifted their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Desjardins lifted their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Power Co. of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$41.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$41.00.

TSE:POW opened at C$38.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 107.64, a current ratio of 45.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$38.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$37.14. Power Co. of Canada has a 52 week low of C$32.33 and a 52 week high of C$40.30. The company has a market cap of C$23.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.11.

Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; fund and asset management; reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; fund products; and protection and wealth management services.

