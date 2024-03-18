Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Power REIT Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of PW stock opened at $0.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.74. Power REIT has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $4.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Power REIT by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Power REIT by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after buying an additional 6,795 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Power REIT by 66.2% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Power REIT by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Power REIT in the second quarter worth $198,000. 26.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Power REIT Company Profile

Power REIT, with a focus on the Triple Bottom Line and a commitment to Profit, Planet and People is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns sustainable real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation.

Featured Articles

