PPL (NYSE:PPL) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Barclays

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Barclays from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.09% from the stock’s previous close.

PPL has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PPL from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on PPL from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Argus upgraded PPL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.20.

Shares of PPL traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,338,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,302,516. PPL has a one year low of $22.20 and a one year high of $29.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.76.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 8.90%. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPL will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PPL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPL by 15.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,465,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,838,055,000 after purchasing an additional 9,298,570 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,759,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,229,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971,238 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter worth $570,789,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,519,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $409,567,000 after acquiring an additional 346,647 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 13.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,390,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $339,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

