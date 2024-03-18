Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Shares Sold by Range Financial Group LLC

Range Financial Group LLC lowered its position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,510 shares during the quarter. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Premier were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Premier by 62.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Premier by 48.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Premier by 397.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Premier in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Premier in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Premier stock opened at $21.13 on Monday. Premier, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.89 and a 52 week high of $33.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.29.

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Premier had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $334.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.55 million. Research analysts forecast that Premier, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Premier’s payout ratio is presently 60.43%.

PINC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Premier in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.50 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Premier in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Premier in a report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Premier presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.15.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

