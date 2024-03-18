Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Price Target Cut to C$97.00

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at CIBC from C$102.00 to C$97.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.43% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$135.00 to C$130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$108.00 to C$104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$111.00 target price on shares of Premium Brands in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$110.00 to C$105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$111.50.

Shares of TSE:PBH traded up C$1.06 on Monday, hitting C$89.46. 46,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,556. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$91.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$93.58. Premium Brands has a one year low of C$84.66 and a one year high of C$113.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.60, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products.

