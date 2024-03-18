Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) PT Lowered to C$120.00 at TD Securities

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$130.00 to C$120.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Premium Brands from C$108.00 to C$104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$111.00 price objective on shares of Premium Brands in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. CIBC decreased their price target on Premium Brands from C$102.00 to C$97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Premium Brands from C$117.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price target on Premium Brands from C$110.00 to C$105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$111.50.

TSE:PBH traded up C$1.06 on Monday, reaching C$89.46. 46,199 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,556. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$91.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$93.58. The firm has a market cap of C$3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 36.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.03. Premium Brands has a 12 month low of C$84.66 and a 12 month high of C$113.60.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products.

