Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Reaches New 52-Week High at $17.71

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.71 and last traded at $17.71, with a volume of 140024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on PRMW. TheStreet raised Primo Water from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Primo Water from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Primo Water from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Primo Water from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Primo Water Stock Up 2.3 %

The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.74.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $438.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.93 million. Primo Water had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 10.82%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Primo Water Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primo Water Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from Primo Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Primo Water’s payout ratio is 24.16%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Primo Water

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Primo Water by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 611,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,442,000 after buying an additional 11,920 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,713,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,444,000 after acquiring an additional 265,057 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 312,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after acquiring an additional 103,103 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 475.4% in the 2nd quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,578,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,400 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 895,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,363,000 after acquiring an additional 54,675 shares during the period. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, and Renü brands in the United States; Canadian Springs, Labrador Source, and Amazon Springs brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

