Primo Water (TSE:PRMW) Hits New 1-Year High at $24.09

Primo Water Co. (TSE:PRMW – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$24.09 and last traded at C$24.00, with a volume of 32005 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$23.57.

Primo Water Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$20.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$19.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.54, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, and Renü brands in the United States; Canadian Springs, Labrador Source, and Amazon Springs brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

