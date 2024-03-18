Prom (PROM) Trading 12.9% Lower Over Last Week

Prom (PROM) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. One Prom token can now be purchased for about $12.31 or 0.00018273 BTC on exchanges. Prom has a market cap of $224.58 million and approximately $6.76 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Prom has traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00005701 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00026103 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00015036 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001553 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67,323.34 or 0.99965735 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00010441 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.64 or 0.00140534 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000069 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Prom Profile

Prom is a token. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 13.3524921 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $11,835,566.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

