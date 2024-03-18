ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 102.43% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.80.

Get ProQR Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PRQR

ProQR Therapeutics Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProQR Therapeutics

ProQR Therapeutics stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,007. ProQR Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $3.85. The company has a market capitalization of $200.96 million, a P/E ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 3.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRQR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 37.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 977,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 268,315 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 527,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 39,482 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $191,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $547,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

About ProQR Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutic medicines. The company's products pipeline includes AX-0810 for cholestatic diseases targeting Na-taurocholate cotransporting polypeptide (NTCP); and AX-1412 for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) targeting Beta-1,4-galactosyltransferase 1 (B4GALT1).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProQR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProQR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.