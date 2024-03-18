ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) is Hedges Asset Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Hedges Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 285,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the quarter. ProShares Short QQQ makes up about 2.1% of Hedges Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Hedges Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short QQQ were worth $2,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 266.2% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its position in ProShares Short QQQ by 30.1% during the third quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in ProShares Short QQQ by 814.6% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 5,344 shares during the period.

Get ProShares Short QQQ alerts:

ProShares Short QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of PSQ traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $8.97. 12,378,499 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,466,061. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.94. ProShares Short QQQ has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $13.02.

ProShares Short QQQ Profile

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.