ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD) Shares Gap Up to $93.25

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $93.25, but opened at $97.20. ProShares Ultra Semiconductors shares last traded at $97.83, with a volume of 101,820 shares changing hands.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.10 and its 200 day moving average is $54.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Semiconductors

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USD. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000.

About ProShares Ultra Semiconductors

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Semiconductor Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

Featured Stories

