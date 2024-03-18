ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Shares Gap Up to $57.76

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $57.76, but opened at $59.88. ProShares UltraPro QQQ shares last traded at $60.20, with a volume of 12,987,382 shares changing hands.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Up 4.7 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.78.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.223 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Company Profile
Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ProShares UltraPro QQQ
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- 2 Deep Value, High Yield Stocks With a Double-Digit Upside
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Are We in a Bear Market? Signs, Implications and Current Trends
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- 2 Dollar Stores Taking Different Paths to Profitability
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.