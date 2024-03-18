ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Shares Gap Up to $57.76

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $57.76, but opened at $59.88. ProShares UltraPro QQQ shares last traded at $60.20, with a volume of 12,987,382 shares changing hands.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Up 4.7 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.78.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.223 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TQQQ. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 1,113.0% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 9,910.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

