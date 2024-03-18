Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Receives $105.60 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $105.60.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PRU. TheStreet raised Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price (down from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prudential Financial

In related news, SVP Robert Axel sold 6,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $719,930.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,805.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Robert Axel sold 6,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $719,930.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,805.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 7,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $782,792.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,642,656.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,255 shares of company stock valued at $3,215,664. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,315,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,801,000 after buying an additional 36,599 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 46.8% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 63,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,020,000 after buying an additional 20,235 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 80.5% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 248,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,956,000 after buying an additional 110,982 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 14.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 268,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,500,000 after buying an additional 34,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 11.8% during the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $112.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Prudential Financial has a fifty-two week low of $75.37 and a fifty-two week high of $113.50.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $13.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.99 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.73%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

