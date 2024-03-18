Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN) PT Raised to $23.80 at Citigroup

Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Citigroup from $23.54 to $23.80 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.86% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Nomura assumed coverage on Qifu Technology in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QFIN. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Qifu Technology by 135.4% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 49,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 28,733 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Qifu Technology by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Qifu Technology by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Qifu Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $346,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Qifu Technology by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,116,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,355,000 after purchasing an additional 299,331 shares during the period. 64.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.
