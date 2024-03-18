Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Acquires Shares of 2,560 First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYY. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 144.8% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000.

NASDAQ SKYY opened at $93.23 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.04. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12-month low of $60.65 and a 12-month high of $97.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.06.

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

