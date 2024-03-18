Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Sirius XM by 843.3% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 111,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 100,097 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Sirius XM by 1,780.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 11,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 10,575 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Sirius XM by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 68,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 11,160 shares during the period. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Sirius XM by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 65,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the period. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sirius XM Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Sirius XM stock opened at $4.05 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.86 and its 200-day moving average is $4.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $7.95.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 42.54% and a net margin of 14.05%. Analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.0266 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SIRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $4.50 price target (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Sirius XM from $3.60 to $4.10 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.89.

Insider Activity at Sirius XM

In other news, insider Joseph A. Inzerillo sold 107,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $527,293.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 746,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,659,398.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James E. Meyer sold 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total transaction of $3,936,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,091,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,370,042.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph A. Inzerillo sold 107,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $527,293.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 746,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,659,398.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

