Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Takes Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.9 %

LLY stock opened at $754.17 on Monday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $323.26 and a 1-year high of $800.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $708.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $625.80. The stock has a market cap of $716.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.34.

Insider Activity

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 14,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.28, for a total transaction of $9,068,468.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,754,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,873,217,098.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on LLY. Truist Financial increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $677.62.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

