QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI trimmed its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 66.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,716 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 13,269 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,477,469 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $213,339,000 after purchasing an additional 147,725 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 40,624 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 2,778 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on QCOM. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.71.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $170.64 on Monday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $177.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market cap of $190.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.93.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.43. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 38.06%. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 46.38%.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $1,210,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.39, for a total transaction of $1,275,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 269,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,018,245.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $1,210,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,360 shares of company stock valued at $5,457,048. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

