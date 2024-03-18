QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Whitener Capital Management Inc.

Whitener Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 129,597 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $18,744,000 after acquiring an additional 4,751 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 13,481 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. 71.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $1,210,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,843,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $1,210,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,843,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,360 shares of company stock worth $5,457,048 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QCOM traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $167.28. The company had a trading volume of 3,347,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,356,835. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $186.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.41. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $177.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.93.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 38.06%. Equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 46.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QCOM. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.71.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

