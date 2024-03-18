Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Now Covered by Truist Financial

Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $301.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PWR. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Quanta Services from $237.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $239.54.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Quanta Services

Quanta Services Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $242.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $216.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.01. Quanta Services has a fifty-two week low of $152.00 and a fifty-two week high of $245.43. The firm has a market cap of $35.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Quanta Services will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 595 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.61, for a total transaction of $142,567.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,052,597.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total value of $4,382,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 263,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,476,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.61, for a total transaction of $142,567.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,954 shares in the company, valued at $10,052,597.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,024 shares of company stock valued at $10,981,819 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quanta Services

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PWR. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in Quanta Services by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 3.8% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,246 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quanta Services

(Get Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.