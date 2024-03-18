Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) General Counsel Christian Lapointe Purchases 10,000 Shares

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Free Report) General Counsel Christian Lapointe purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.74 per share, with a total value of $17,400.00. Following the purchase, the general counsel now directly owns 257,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,385.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Quantum-Si Stock Up 3.8 %

Quantum-Si stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.80. The stock had a trading volume of 258,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,906. Quantum-Si incorporated has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $3.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.70. The stock has a market cap of $254.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 3.00.

Get Quantum-Si alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Quantum-Si from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quantum-Si

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Quantum-Si by 13.3% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,448,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693,686 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quantum-Si by 424.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,532,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,905,932 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si during the third quarter worth $43,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si during the third quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quantum-Si by 32.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 10,148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.71% of the company’s stock.

Quantum-Si Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Quantum-Si incorporated, a life sciences company, engages in the development of protein detection platform to enable Next Generation Protein Sequencing (NGPS). The company's platform is comprised of the Carbon automated sample preparation instrument; the Platinum single-molecule detection and NGPS instrument with Time-Domain Sequencing chip; the Quantum-Si Cloud data analysis software; and reagent kits for use with its instruments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum-Si Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum-Si and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.