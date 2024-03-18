Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) Given New C$2.50 Price Target at CIBC

Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at CIBC from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on QTRH. Cormark upped their target price on Quarterhill from C$1.35 to C$1.75 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James upped their target price on Quarterhill from C$1.80 to C$2.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

Quarterhill stock traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$1.90. The company had a trading volume of 73,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,271. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.43. Quarterhill has a 12-month low of C$1.12 and a 12-month high of C$2.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.83 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$218.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.63.

Quarterhill Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Intellectual Property Licensing segment includes patents relating to wireless communications, memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, wired connectivity, automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, non-volatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, and semiconductor analog circuitry technologies.

