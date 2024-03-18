Range Financial Group LLC Acquires 648 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Range Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Royal Caribbean Cruises makes up about 1.2% of Range Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $2,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 494.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,351.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Up 0.8 %

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $130.00 on Monday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $59.37 and a fifty-two week high of $133.77. The stock has a market cap of $33.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 45.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.12) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $139.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.87.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total value of $1,363,465.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,537 shares in the company, valued at $19,319,957.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

