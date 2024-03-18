Range Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Range Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRS. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Tlwm grew its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 2.3% in the third quarter. Tlwm now owns 13,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRS opened at $66.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 12 month low of $39.07 and a 12 month high of $74.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 1.55.

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $624.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.56 million. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 5.27%. Equities analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.68%.

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

